Telecom operators hit back at Trai's latest spam-control regulations

Telecom operators hit back at Trai's latest spam-control regulations

Say tougher telemarketers, OTT communication platforms need to be regulated

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai’s) latest push to review its existing spam regulations and expand the definition of “commercial communications” is driven by an urgent need to tighten controls on autodialers or robocallers, and bulk
Representative Picture

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom operators (telcos) on Monday hit out at the latest spam-control regulations issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), saying that delivery telemarketers (TMs) and over-the-top (OTT) communication services providers should have been brought under the regulations. They have also argued against the rise in compliance burdens and fines.
 
Last week, Trai amended the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018), the government's main legal arsenal to battle the menace. On Monday, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, said the amendments have been issued without addressing all
Topics : Telecom industry TRAI OTT users spams

