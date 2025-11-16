Telecom regulator Trai may look deeper at net neutrality regulations

The telecom regulator may take a broader look at net neutrality regulations, sources said, after Reliance Jio raised concerns over the need for clearer guidance on 5G network slicing, a technology that allows dedicated bandwidth at higher speeds and low latency for specific services, and could potentially command a premium.

“While the regulation is quite clear on net neutrality, if there’s need for more specification, it can be looked into,” one source said, noting that technology had evolved considerably since the rules were drafted. “5G slicing did not exist at that time while now technology allows it,” the source added.