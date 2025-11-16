Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Telecom regulator Trai may look deeper at net neutrality regulations

Telecom regulator Trai may look deeper at net neutrality regulations

Reliance Jio had raised concerns over the need for clearer guidance on 5G network slicing

telecom
premium

Industry executives said the operator may be seeking clarity out of caution, wary of launching offers that might later have to be withdrawn if found to breach existing net neutrality norms.

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The telecom regulator may take a broader look at net neutrality regulations, sources said, after Reliance Jio raised concerns over the need for clearer guidance on 5G network slicing, a technology that allows dedicated bandwidth at higher speeds and low latency for specific services, and could potentially command a premium.
 
“While the regulation is quite clear on net neutrality, if there’s need for more specification, it can be looked into,” one source said, noting that technology had evolved considerably since the rules were drafted. “5G slicing did not exist at that time while now technology allows it,” the source added.
Topics : telcom sector jobs Telecom industry TRAI
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon