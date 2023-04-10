Telecom sector to face slower mobile revenue growth in Q4: Analysts

Telecom companies are likely to report moderate revenue growth in the January-March quarter due to a clutch of factors, including muted subscriber growth and lack of significant tariff hikes.
EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin expansion is also likely to be limited, or decline, due to rise in network operating expenditure owing to 5G deployment, analysts said.
Pointing out that revenue growth for telecom companies will be moderate with a 0-4 percent rise quarter-on-quarter in 4QFY23, JM Financial expect said growth will mostly come from an increase in data usage and mobile broadband upgrades led growth in average revenue per user metrics.
