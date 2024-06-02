Business Standard
TTDF set to be expanded; corpus may rise to Rs 3,000 cr from Rs 500 cr now

The corpus of the fund may rise to Rs. 3000 crore, mandate widened to R&D in indigenous telecom tech

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

In a bid to raise domestic manufacturing of telecom gear, a key government fund aimed at research and development (R&D) in the telecom space may be expanded in the next few months, officials from the department of telecommunications (DoT) said.

Currently pegged at 5 per cent of the annual collections of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) or about Rs 500 crore, the corpus of the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) can be expanded to about Rs 3,000 crore, an official said.

Its mandate will also be widened beyond rural-specific communications to include R&D for 'Made in India' networking and telecom equipment.
First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

