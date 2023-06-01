close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Television prices set to rise; laptops and smartphones may follow

The price of open-cell phones has gone up 15 per cent on average and is even higher for big-screen TVs, according to manufacturers

Aryaman GuptaSharleen Dsouza Mumbai/New Delhi
tv viewership, TRP, television, channels, media, entertainment, remote, OTT
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Television (TV) manufacturers have started to hike prices as open-cell prices get costlier. Laptops and smartphones may see price increases as well.
The price of open-cell phones has gone up 15 per cent on average and is even higher for big-screen TVs, according to manufacturers.
One of the main components in the manufacturing of TV sets, open cells contribute to 60-65 per cent of the manufacturing cost.
Or

Also Read

Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here

Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details

Honor MagicBook X 14, X16 laptops available for purchase on Amazon India

Dell G-series gaming laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched

Higher leasing bills, jet recovery dispute will hit airline costs: AerCap

Air India Express, AirAsia India recruit over 800 cabin crew in one year

India to be world's most significant new aircraft market: Barclays

Public cloud market reaches $6.2 bn in 2022, to reach $17.8 bn by 2027

Members of 22 milk producer cos pledge to boost milk output: NDDB

Topics : Television

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Higher leasing bills, jet recovery dispute will hit airline costs: AerCap

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

FY24 GDP: Spate of forecast hikes; but some economists hold out

gdp
4 min read

Humans exceeded 7 of 9 'safe limits' for life on planet: Research

EU unveils climate masterplan to 'give humanity a fighting chance'
3 min read

Citi India, ISDM launch CIFSI to enhance research on innovative financing

Citibank, Citigroup
1 min read

AstraZeneca receives CDSCO's approval for cancer drug Tremelimumab

Pharma, medicine, pharmaceutics
1 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

Image
5 min read

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon