Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Term life buyers opt for higher cover and avoid long tenure policies

Term life buyers opt for higher cover and avoid long tenure policies

Rising premiums for longer durations and features like smart exit prompt shift to shorter term insurance policies with higher sums assured of ₹2-5 crore

Life insurance firms adjust term premiums by 5-10% ahead of FY25 end
Premium

Even as individuals avoid longer-tenure term insurance policies, they continue to recognise the importance of protection against uncertainty and opt for shorter-term products. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Customers looking to buy term insurance are increasingly favouring higher sums assured, driven by rising awareness and attractive policy features, while focusing on shorter duration covers. Industry insiders say higher premiums for long-tenure policies have also proven to be a deterrent.
 
According to industry estimates, the share of customers opting for cover up to 70 years increased to 62.5 per cent in 2025 from around 47 per cent in 2023. Meanwhile, the share of those opting for cover beyond 70 years fell to 36.8 per cent from 52 per cent. Customers are also now opting for cover worth ₹2 crore
Topics : Life Insuracnce Tata AIG term Insurance plan

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon