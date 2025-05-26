Term life buyers opt for higher cover and avoid long tenure policies

Customers looking to buy term insurance are increasingly favouring higher sums assured, driven by rising awareness and attractive policy features, while focusing on shorter duration covers. Industry insiders say higher premiums for long-tenure policies have also proven to be a deterrent.

According to industry estimates, the share of customers opting for cover up to 70 years increased to 62.5 per cent in 2025 from around 47 per cent in 2023. Meanwhile, the share of those opting for cover beyond 70 years fell to 36.8 per cent from 52 per cent. Customers are also now opting for cover worth ₹2 crore