India cautious as Tesla yet to share electric vehicle launch pricing

Non-disclosure of key details, including price and investment outlook, has emerged as the key sticking point in the negotiation over the entry of Elon Musk’s Tesla in India.

The Texas-headquartered electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has not disclosed pricing details for the introduction of its cars in the Indian market. Besides, there are also concerns regarding the calculation method of investment and the absence of a clear timeline for its entry, senior government officials told Business Standard.

“Tesla has been reluctant to share crucial details about its plans, specifically the targeted price point for launching its vehicles. Furthermore, the company is not providing