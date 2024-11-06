The 'Apple' of Indian buyers' eye? iPhone gained a stronger foothold

In 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled the revolutionary iPhone, which ran on Apple’s patented operating system iOS. A little over a year later, Google would go on to introduce the first Android phone, the HTC Dream, sparking a rivalry that would continue for decades.

“I’m going to destroy Android, because it’s a stolen product. I’m willing to go thermonuclear war on this,” Jobs famously said in a 2011 biography by author Walter Isaacson.

While the long standing tussle between Apple and Google over their respective operating systems (OSes) has been well documented, the iPhone maker’s growing success in the Indian market