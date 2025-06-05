Friday, June 06, 2025 | 12:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / The downside of putdown: How Indian laws view disparagement in advertising

The downside of putdown: How Indian laws view disparagement in advertising

Comparative advertising is allowed within certain leg­al and ethical boundaries. However, when those comparisons become misleading, malicious, or defamatory, the law steps in

Thumbs down
There exists a fine line between disparaging and competitive advertising. The nature of the comparison is where the difference lies.

Bhavini MishraRoshni Shekhar New Delhi/Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

To promote a summer beverage manufactured by his company, yoga guru Ramdev recently alleged in a promotional video that a rival company was engaged in “sharbat jihad” — a loaded phrase suggesting that the proceeds of sales would support a particular religious cause.
 
The statement sparked a row, and Ramdev took down the content after the Delhi High Court issued a sharp rebuke. But the controversy has reignited a longstanding debate around advertising ethics, commercial speech, and what the law defines as disparagement. 
There exists a fine line between disparaging and competitive advertising. The nature of the comparison is where
