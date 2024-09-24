The fab game: Meity timeline for commercial chip production in the works

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is finalising a timeline for the commercial production of semiconductor wafers and chips from projects already approved by the government, as it intensifies its focus on execution, according to official sources.

The first project expected to begin production is Micron’s $2.7 billion chip testing and packaging plant, slated to roll out the first commercial “made-in-India” chips by mid-2025, potentially around August 15, according to a senior ministry official. Micron’s ATMP/OSAT (assembly, testing, marking, and packing/outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing) facility in Gujarat’s Sanand was the first semiconductor project cleared