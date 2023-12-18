The India Story 2023: Progress, challenges & revamps under 'Make in India'

Sunil Vachani does not hesitate to talk about his ambition. In five years, the dapper executive chairman of Dixon Technologies aims to be among the top 10 global players of the multibillion-dollar electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market, competing with giants like Foxconn, Pegatron, Jabil and Flex. In 10 years, he wants to be among the top five. Last year, he was 21 in the pecking order.

To be counted among the mammoths, Vachani is leveraging the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Dixon is strategically engaged in five of the 14 key PLI schemes, straddling mobile devices, telecom equipment and LED,