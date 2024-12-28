The India story: 25 years of country's energy transition and challenges

India’s largest coal-fired power generator, NTPC, marked its golden jubilee last month with the listing of its renewable energy (RE) company, NTPC Green Energy, on the Indian stock exchanges. The move underscores the transition India’s energy sector is witnessing.

From exporting oil and mining coal to building mega hydro dams, and now focusing on solar panels and biofuels, the country’s energy journey reflects its socio-economic growth. Over the past 25 years, India has seen the evolution of its public sector undertakings (PSUs), energy access schemes, regulatory frameworks, private investment, and a push towards RE.

Striking oil, but…

Understanding India’s energy