The India story: An ongoing digital journey of joining India with Bharat

The discussion at a recent Business Standard meeting centred around the overwhelming impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on everything, from information technology to healthcare and hospitality. While nobody could say with certainty how it would play out — would it eat up jobs or generate employment or do both? — there was no doubt that AI would transform the way we live and work, perhaps far more quickly than the connectivity revolution of the past 25 years.

That revolution came gradually, before turning into a tide.

Whether it’s the march from 2G to 5G telecom service, the transition from local