The influencer economy: Macro, micro, and nano world of influencers

Kriti Sanon (Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi) became the first Indian to be global brand ambassador for Pepe Jeans in September this year. Sanon, however, is not the only face of the brand.

Shakti Mohan, a dancer and TV personality, who has been a judge on Zee TV’s Dance India Dance pirouettes to display how flexible the jeans are.

“You cannot make Sanon pirouette or do headstands and things like that. She is about carpet bombing while Mohan has high affinity in niches that matter,” says Harikrishnan Pillai, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), TheSmallBigIdea, the agency behind the influencer campaign.