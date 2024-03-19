Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The other side of India's jobs story

The bigger problem is the nature of employment, rather than unemployment, and the realistic solution could be fostering farm-related enterprises

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

T N Ninan
12 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 10:03 PM IST
The official figures say unemployment is less than 3 per cent. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, using a different definition, puts it closer to 7 per cent. These may be correct in a technical sense, but are the wrong numbers to focus on.
Because only about 58 per cent of our population in the working age group of a billion people, actually works. This is up from 52 per cent, but a lot of the increase is of women doing unpaid work, or people falling back on farming. In any case, it was around 65 per cent in the past,

Also Read

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

Brigade Enterprises soars 13% on healthy outlook; zooms 60% since November

Share of women in wage work declined to 15.9% in 2022-23, says PLFS

Jobs, jobs, jobs

Religare Ent sinks 7% as Burman family makes open offer for 26% stake

GCCs eying to capture revenue opportunities from Indian market

Oil marketing companies to bear latest oil price cut, not govt grant

Former bureaucrats express their concern over dilution of forest laws

Weakness of Air India supported survival of airlines around India: CEO

Steel majors to invest billions of capital to meet buoyant local demand

Topics : Employment in India Jobs India Farmers income Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon