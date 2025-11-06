Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / The slow energy switch: IOC, BPCL, HPCL need faster ride to net-zero goals

The slow energy switch: IOC, BPCL, HPCL need faster ride to net-zero goals

Given their outsized contribution to air pollution & net-zero targets, state-run oil firms must accelerate cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. The country's hobbling renewable projects may delay plans

energy switch
premium

State-run oil companies, among the biggest and fastest-growing emitters in the country, have to play an integral role in India’s journey towards net-zero by 2070, and a delay on their part risks the nation’s plans to neutralise emissions.

S Dinakar Amritsar
8 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Energy transition is a buzzword in the boardrooms of major state-run oil companies, which are key contributors to India’s rapidly growing greenhouse gas emissions. But three of them — Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) — are yet to see their multi-trillion-rupee green investment ambitions translate into reality. 
Their chief financial officers are yet to open up their purses for projects covering renewables, including green hydrogen and biogas—at least not at a scale or pace that private sector giants Reliance Industries or Adani Green have done — according to senior officials
Topics : Industry News IOC BPCL HPCL
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon