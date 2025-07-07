Time to monetise 5G through differentiated services is now: Ericsson

Mobile operators, businesses and institutions globally have begun deploying differentiated 5G solutions in a pivotal step towards monetising the technology. The time for operators to build their businesses around it is now, said Magnus Ewerbring, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Asia Pacific (APAC) at Ericsson. This is because, despite ongoing research into 6G, 5G will remain the dominant mobile technology globally for over a decade, Ewerbring told Business Standard.

Since its launch in October 2022, 5G services have been rolled out across all states in India, with mobile subscriber numbers surpassing 250 million. However, telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti