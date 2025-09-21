Tiruppur weaves a new synthetic future, eyes ₹25,000 cr exports by 2030

Many call it a quiet textile revolution, engineered by the Tamil Nadu government alongside a determined group of exporters in Tiruppur. Long recognised as India’s knitwear capital and a hub of cotton textiles, the city is now making waves in the global market for man-made fibre (MMF) garments — powered by aggressive policies and bold industry moves.

The figures are striking. From virtually no exposure to MMF four years ago, Tiruppur is today exporting around $500 million worth of such garments. The timing is significant: Globally, MMFs such as polyester, viscose, and nylon account for more than 60 per cent