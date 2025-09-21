Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tiruppur weaves a new synthetic future, eyes ₹25,000 cr exports by 2030

The textile hub embraces man-made fibres, aiming for ₹25,000 crore worth of exports by 2030, even as it struggles with ecosystem gaps and fierce competition. Shine Jacob's ground report

Tiruppur textile industry fabric
The Tiruppur industry expects at least ₹1,000 crore of MMF processing investments this year, and over ₹10,000 crore over the next five years. | File Image

Shine Jacob New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Many call it a quiet textile revolution, engineered by the Tamil Nadu government alongside a determined group of exporters in Tiruppur. Long recognised as India’s knitwear capital and a hub of cotton textiles, the city is now making waves in the global market for man-made fibre (MMF) garments — powered by aggressive policies and bold industry moves.
 
The figures are striking. From virtually no exposure to MMF four years ago, Tiruppur is today exporting around $500 million worth of such garments. The timing is significant: Globally, MMFs such as polyester, viscose, and nylon account for more than 60 per cent
Topics : textile industry Textile export Tamil Nadu
