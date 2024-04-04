Sensex (    %)
                             
Top 4 cement firms on capacity expansion spree, plan to add 40 mtpa in FY25

The top four combined are expected to increase their share in total capacity to 54 per cent by FY26, from 48 per cent in FY23

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there
Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

India’s leading cement makers are on a capacity expansion spree. More than 42 million tonnes (mt) of additional cement capacity is expected to go onstream in the current financial year.

Earlier this week, UltraTech Cement announced the commissioning of 5.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity, taking its overall capacity to 151 mtpa. This is part of the 21.6 mtpa the company has guided to commission in the current financial year.

UltraTech’s closest competitor, ACC-Ambuja Cement, according to company disclosures, will add another 11.6 mtpa of capacity in FY25. Further, Shree Cement and Dalmia Cement, the other two of the top four

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

