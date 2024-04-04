Top 4 cement firms on capacity expansion spree, plan to add 40 mtpa in FY25

India’s leading cement makers are on a capacity expansion spree. More than 42 million tonnes (mt) of additional cement capacity is expected to go onstream in the current financial year.

Earlier this week, UltraTech Cement announced the commissioning of 5.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity, taking its overall capacity to 151 mtpa. This is part of the 21.6 mtpa the company has guided to commission in the current financial year.

UltraTech’s closest competitor, ACC-Ambuja Cement, according to company disclosures, will add another 11.6 mtpa of capacity in FY25. Further, Shree Cement and Dalmia Cement, the other two of the top four