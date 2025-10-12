Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Top Indian cement firms to post strong Q2 FY26 earnings amid higher volumes

Top Indian cement firms to post strong Q2 FY26 earnings amid higher volumes

Y-o-Y Ebitda per tonne rises sharply on better pricing and volume growth, while seasonal monsoon and GST cut temper quarterly gains across major cement firms

On a quarterly basis, earnings are estimated to decline due to weak demand.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Top Indian cement firms are expected to report strong earnings growth for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2 FY26) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, supported by higher realisations, improved prices, and steady volume growth, albeit on a low base.
 
Ebitda per tonne projected to rise sharply
 
On a Y-o-Y basis, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne are expected to increase sharply by 40–70 per cent, driven by improved volumes and pricing, which grew about 5 per cent YoY to Rs 350–365 per bag. This resulted in better realisations, up 3–5 per cent, according to brokerage reports.
   
Quarterly earnings may see decline amid weak demand
 
On a quarterly basis, earnings are estimated to decline due to weak demand, higher spending on repair and maintenance, negative operating leverage, and a decline in realisations (down 2 per cent) from soft cement prices (down 2 per cent), analysts at Elara Capital said.

Industry volume growth led by acquisitions
 
According to JM Financial, industry volume is estimated to have grown 4–5 per cent YoY during the quarter. UltraTech Cement (including India Cements and Kesoram Cement volumes) and Ambuja Cements are likely to outperform this growth owing to acquisition-led expansions.
 
UltraTech, including India Cements and Kesoram Cement volumes, is estimated to see volume growth of 17 per cent YoY. On a like-for-like basis, growth is projected at 4 per cent YoY. Ambuja’s volume, including Penna Cement and Orient Cement volumes, is expected to grow 15 per cent YoY, while like-for-like volume is likely to increase 2 per cent YoY, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted.
 
Cement prices ease marginally in Q2 FY26
 
After elevated prices in Q1 FY26, cement prices corrected marginally by 0.5–1 per cent in Q2 FY26 due to an extreme monsoon and moderation in demand, according to Axis Securities Equity Research. Prices typically soften during the monsoon season.
 
The pressure was further accentuated by the GST rate cut on cement (from 28 per cent to 18 per cent), which was passed on to consumers, leading to a decline in gross retail prices in late Q2. However, prices are expected to remain higher YoY due to earlier price discipline and healthy cement consumption across rural and urban segments, despite regional variations, analysts at Axis Securities said.
 
Weak volume growth linked to seasonal and regulatory factors
 
Analysts at PL Capital attributed weak volume growth to subdued cement demand during the quarter, impacted by extended rainfall, labour shortages, GST cut anticipation, and festive-related disruptions. Rural and individual homebuilder demand provided partial support but was insufficient to offset the slowdown.
 
Power and fuel costs trend lower YoY, rise QoQ
 
On a YoY basis, power and fuel costs are estimated to trend lower by 5–7 per cent, while diesel prices remained stable during the quarter. On a quarterly (QoQ) basis, power and fuel costs for the coverage universe are expected to be higher by 10 per cent, according to Axis Securities Equity Research. 
                                                            Top cement firms' Q2 FY26 estimates
 
Company Estimated Ebitda (INR Crore) Change YoY
UltraTech Cement 3,286.70 62.80%
Ambuja Cements 1,609.70 44.80%
Shree Cement 982.3 65.80%
Dalmia Bharat 715.2 64.80%
JK Cement 471 72.70%
Source: JM Financial

