H-1B visa diktat: Lobbyists of top Indian IT companies in Washington

Lobbies representing Indian information-technology (IT) services firms such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech, along with tech firms like Meta, are stationed in Washington, supposedly attempting to connect with United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, according to sources.

“Companies are hoping he (Lutnick) will meet them this week,” said an IT source.

With the American government imposing a one-time fine of $100,000 for every new H1-B visa application, the IT services and tech industries are attempting to make the administration realise the skill gap the United States (US) has.

Emails sent to TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech,