Realty firms record 59% pre-sales growth in Q1 FY26; earnings mixed

India's leading real estate developers posted robust pre-sales growth in Q1 FY26 with DLF and Prestige leading, though earnings showed uneven trends across companies

On the earnings front, DLF, Lodha, Godrej, and Prestige recorded profit growth of 18 per cent, 42 per cent, 15 per cent, and 26 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. | File Image

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

India’s top listed real estate developers—DLF, Lodha, Prestige Estates, and Oberoi Realty, excluding Godrej Properties—reported strong pre-sales growth in the first quarter of FY26, even as their earnings showed mixed trends.
 
According to Nomura, the top five developers—DLF, Lodha, Prestige, Oberoi, and Godrej—posted a cumulative 59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in pre-sales.
 
On the earnings front, DLF, Lodha, Godrej, and Prestige recorded profit growth of 18 per cent, 42 per cent, 15 per cent, and 26 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.
 
“This momentum is not just about volume—it is about the quality of demand. Premium and luxury projects, particularly in
