Realty firms record 59% pre-sales growth in Q1 FY26; earnings mixed

India’s top listed real estate developers—DLF, Lodha, Prestige Estates, and Oberoi Realty, excluding Godrej Properties—reported strong pre-sales growth in the first quarter of FY26, even as their earnings showed mixed trends.

According to Nomura, the top five developers—DLF, Lodha, Prestige, Oberoi, and Godrej—posted a cumulative 59 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in pre-sales.

On the earnings front, DLF, Lodha, Godrej, and Prestige recorded profit growth of 18 per cent, 42 per cent, 15 per cent, and 26 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

“This momentum is not just about volume—it is about the quality of demand. Premium and luxury projects, particularly in