Home / Industry / News / Tourists flock to Rajasthan as Delhi chokes on post-Diwali pollution

Tourists flock to Rajasthan as Delhi chokes on post-Diwali pollution

Hotel occupancy is hovering between 70 and 80 per cent, out of which domestic tourists account for 95 per cent

Hotel occupancy jumps in Rajasthan as thousands of Delhi-NCR residents travel to escape toxic post-Diwali smog, with stays now lasting up to a week. | Image: Shutterstock

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Delhi residents and people from surrounding areas have been flocking to Rajasthan to escape the severe post-Diwali air pollution, tourism experts said. This has increased the occupancy in hotels and resorts. 
 
“For the past few years, this problem has been benefitting Rajasthan’s tourism sector. As soon as pollution in Delhi begins, people from there and neighbouring states flock to Rajasthan. On weekends, visitor numbers are record-breaking,” tourism expert Sanjay Kaushik said.
 
According to hoteliers, people are staying for two to seven days.
 
Hussain Khan, president, Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, said that currently, the tourist season is going on in the
