Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Towns, small cities contribute nearly 35% of Uttar Pradesh's total startups

Towns, small cities contribute nearly 35% of Uttar Pradesh's total startups

UP - with more than 14,000 startups - is among India's leading startup ecosystems

Startups, Indian startups
Premium

Noida leads the startup count with around 3,418 firms, followed by Lucknow with 1,889, Ghaziabad with 1,582, and Kanpur with 586. | Image: Shutterstock

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Towns and smaller cities in Uttar Pradesh (UP) now make up around 35 per cent of startups in the state. 
 
UP – with more than 14,000 startups – is among India’s leading startup ecosystems.
 
The state’s 17 big cities administered by municipal corporations are home to nearly 10,000 startups. Smaller towns in UP account for the remaining 4,000.
 
Noida leads the startup count with around 3,418 firms, followed by Lucknow with 1,889, Ghaziabad with 1,582, and Kanpur with 586.
 
Some leading startups incorporated in UP are Pine Labs, Spice Money, Paytm Payments Bank, Advisorymandi, OneCode, Wishfin, GramCover, Marquee Equity, and
Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh startup ecosystem job programmes UP government

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon