Towns, small cities contribute nearly 35% of Uttar Pradesh's total startups

Towns and smaller cities in Uttar Pradesh (UP) now make up around 35 per cent of startups in the state.

UP – with more than 14,000 startups – is among India’s leading startup ecosystems.

The state’s 17 big cities administered by municipal corporations are home to nearly 10,000 startups. Smaller towns in UP account for the remaining 4,000.

Noida leads the startup count with around 3,418 firms, followed by Lucknow with 1,889, Ghaziabad with 1,582, and Kanpur with 586.

Some leading startups incorporated in UP are Pine Labs, Spice Money, Paytm Payments Bank, Advisorymandi, OneCode, Wishfin, GramCover, Marquee Equity, and