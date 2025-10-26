₹13,000 crore mega plan taking shape to make India a global toy hub

The government is developing a mega scheme to support toy manufacturers with financial assistance for new employees they hire, aiming to boost job creation in the sector.

Spearheaded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), a broad ₹13,000 crore scheme aimed at transforming India into a global toy manufacturing hub, while addressing the challenges of India’s high reliance on imports and cost disadvantage compared to global behemoths in China and Vietnam.

The scheme, if approved by the Union Cabinet, will see targeted financial incentives for domestic manufacturing of toys as well as specified raw