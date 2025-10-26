Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / ₹13,000 crore mega plan taking shape to make India a global toy hub

₹13,000 crore mega plan taking shape to make India a global toy hub

Under the proposed scheme, the types of incentives are being planned - Turnover Linked Incentive (TLI), Localisation Linked Incentive (LLI) and Employment Linked Incentives (ELI) are being planned

pet toys
premium

The scheme, if approved by the Union Cabinet, will see targeted financial incentives for domestic manufacturing of toys as well as specified raw materials, according to people aware of the matter. Photo: Aashish Aryan

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is developing a mega scheme to support toy manufacturers with financial assistance for new employees they hire, aiming to boost job creation in the sector.
 
Spearheaded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), a broad ₹13,000 crore scheme aimed at transforming India into a global toy manufacturing hub, while addressing the challenges of India’s high reliance on imports and cost disadvantage compared to global behemoths in China and Vietnam.
 
The scheme, if approved by the Union Cabinet, will see targeted financial incentives for domestic manufacturing of toys as well as specified raw
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman DPIIT India manufacturing rank
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon