The total traffic for the major ports was 72.5 million tonnes, the highest since February 2019, according to data from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. This represents a nearly 60 per cent increase from the pandemic low of 45.45 million tonnes seen in May 2020 (chart 1).

India's major ports handled a larger quantity of goods last month than in the previous sixty months.

The government has previously noted that water transport accounted for six per cent of India's transport mix

