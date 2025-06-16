Monday, June 16, 2025 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Trai caps Wi-Fi tariffs to boost PM-WANI and align with FTTH rates

Trai caps Wi-Fi tariffs to boost PM-WANI and align with FTTH rates

Says high tariffs charged by telcos and ISPs have hindered the spread of the PM-WANI scheme; new rules cap prices for public Wi-Fi providers to enable affordability

The move comes after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) informed Trai that the proliferation of the PM-WANI scheme was significantly below the envisaged targets | Representative Image

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Aiming to expand the PM-WANI scheme, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday introduced a cap on tariffs charged by telecom operators and internet providers from Public Data Offices (PDOs) that provide public Wi-Fi services. The tariffs have now been aligned with retail tariffs for broadband Fibre to the Home (FTTH).
 
The move comes after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) informed Trai that the proliferation of the PM-WANI scheme was significantly below the envisaged targets. One of the reasons cited was the high cost of internet connectivity charged by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs).
