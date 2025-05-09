Friday, May 09, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Satcom operators to pay 4% of AGR as spectrum usage charge, says Trai

TRAI recommends 4 per cent AGR-based SUC for satcom, Rs 3,500 per MHz fee, no auctions, and exemptions for rural users to promote affordability and competition

Arguing that satcom is in its infancy and that commercial potential will emerge only after years of operation—particularly since the useful life of LEO satellites is just about five years—TRAI said it had recommended a five-year allocation term

Subhayan Chakraborty
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Satellite communication operators in India will have to pay 4 per cent of their annual Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) as spectrum usage charges (SUC) to offer services in the country, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended. It has also proposed that space spectrum be assigned for five years, extendable by an additional two years.
 
The pricing framework has been kept uniform for both non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) and geostationary satellite orbit (GSO)-based fixed-satellite service (FSS) and mobile satellite service (MSS). In addition, TRAI has mandated a spectrum charge of ₹3,500 per MHz per annum for both GSO
