Satcom operators to pay 4% of AGR as spectrum usage charge, says Trai

Satellite communication operators in India will have to pay 4 per cent of their annual Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) as spectrum usage charges (SUC) to offer services in the country, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended. It has also proposed that space spectrum be assigned for five years, extendable by an additional two years.

The pricing framework has been kept uniform for both non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) and geostationary satellite orbit (GSO)-based fixed-satellite service (FSS) and mobile satellite service (MSS). In addition, TRAI has mandated a spectrum charge of ₹3,500 per MHz per annum for both GSO