close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre to call on Jio, Airtel over 5G connectivity in urban areas

Initial reports showed widespread problems with call drops, poor audio connectivity from 5G users

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Trai may take call on Rs 3,050-cr fine on Airtel, Voda-Idea after July 24
Premium

Only 37 per cent or 884,000 of India’s 2.38 million total base transceiver stations (BTS) are fiberised, the process to provide 5G through optical fibres

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre is set to call the two telecom service providers (TSPs) — Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel — soon to discuss the lack of uniformity in 5G coverage in urban areas. At the same meeting, the government is also set to take stock of the nationwide 5G roll out in the coming weeks. 
Mean levels of 5G connectivity have risen across cities where the service has been launched by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. But the government wants to discuss the wide gap in connectivity in many urban areas, officials said.
“Regular updates from TSPs have continued, but a meeting will be called to see how to solve the issue of 5G coverage varying in many urban pockets. This issue of different signal densities may be discussed next week,” a senior Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) official said.
Or

Also Read

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Why free IPL on Jio vs paid on Disney? Airtel seeks Trai intervention

Mobile phone user base rises in Jan after four months of decline: Trai data

Airtel may end cheap subscription plans but decision has risks: Analysts

Airtel World Pass international plans for prepaid, postpaid users announced

Home loans inquiries slowing; marked increase in unsecured credit: Report

Air India may bid for AIESL with Lufthansa Technik, Air France-KLM

Big 4 push the tech button, look to expand IT service presence in India

As the economy rebounds, India's hotel industry may have its best year ever

Housing prices see 7% rise during Q1 of 2023 in top 14 cities: Report

Topics : TRAI to telcos Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon