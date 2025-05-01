Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Trai to review cable TV regulations to improve ease of doing business

Trai to review cable TV regulations to improve ease of doing business

Lahoti added that Trai, in its recent review of the regulations in 2024 for cable TV, critically examined whether certain regulations were truly needed in the industry

On the other hand, Lahoti added in his keynote session at WAVES that Trai has recommended a revamp of the audience measurement system, which will enable multiple agencies to provide more reliable data. (Representational Image)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is focused on further “reviewing and critically examining” the regulations around the cable television industry (cable TV, also known as linear TV) for its ease of doing business.
 
Anil Lahoti, chairman, Trai, on the sidelines of WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit), highlighted that there is a huge “regulatory disparity” between one medium of broadcasting and another (referring to linear TV and OTT platforms). This comes after the regulatory body conducted a review of the regulations in 2024 to give the cable TV industry “requisite freedom, yet protecting the interests of the
