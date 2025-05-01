Trai to review cable TV regulations to improve ease of doing business

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is focused on further “reviewing and critically examining” the regulations around the cable television industry (cable TV, also known as linear TV) for its ease of doing business.

Anil Lahoti, chairman, Trai, on the sidelines of WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit), highlighted that there is a huge “regulatory disparity” between one medium of broadcasting and another (referring to linear TV and OTT platforms). This comes after the regulatory body conducted a review of the regulations in 2024 to give the cable TV industry “requisite freedom, yet protecting the interests of the