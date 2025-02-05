Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 'Trump may be interested in Indian firms signing contracts for US LNG'

'Trump may be interested in Indian firms signing contracts for US LNG'

US LNG is usually sold with a Henry Hub plus formulae, which has been used since Cheniere started exporting in 2016

ANNE-SOPHIE CORBEAU
Premium

ANNE-SOPHIE CORBEAU, Reesearch Scholar, Columbia University

S Dinakar Amritsar
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ANNE-SOPHIE CORBEAU is a global research scholar at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. She has more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry and is the author of many publications on gas, LNG markets, Asia, China, India and Africa. Corbeau, in an email interview with S Dinakar, spoke about US President Donald Trump’s energy policy and its likely impact on India. Edited excerpts from an interview:
 
What would be the impact of China’s retaliatory tariffs on US energy imports (15 per cent on LNG and 10 per cent
Topics : Donald Trump Paris climate agreement energy policy Trump tariffs LNG Indian firms energy industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon