Trump's 'Make in America' push: Indian drug cos in no rush to make US shift

Pharma industry veteran said that the US wanting to encourage local production is a very natural thing to do

Indian pharma stocks slid following the announcement. Aurobindo Pharma fell 2.5 per cent on the BSE, while the Nifty Pharma index dropped 1.1 per cent on Tuesday.

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 1:14 AM IST

United States (US) President Donald Trump’s executive order to promote domestic drug manufacturing and cut approval timelines for pharmaceutical plants is unlikely to have a direct impact on Indian exporters, according to industry executives and analysts. 
Several senior pharma executives said decisions to expand US manufacturing footprints were strategic and would depend on specific products. The chief financial officer (CFO) of a major Indian drugmaker who did not wish to be named said high-margin products, or those developed and marketed in partnership with US firms or acquired from local players, might warrant consideration for American production. “This decision would vary
