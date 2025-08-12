Trump tariff turbulence: Tiruppur knitwear lifeline stretched thin

The clatter of knitting machines is the pulse of Tiruppur, each metallic click and hum carrying the livelihoods of nearly 1.2 million people, directly or indirectly tied to the textile and apparel trade. The faintly sweet scent of cotton in the air, sometimes replaced by the pungent tang from dyeing units, is as much a part of daily life as the morning tea.

But lately, the streets wear a different mood. The industry’s outward resilience masks an undercurrent of unease. In this corner of Tamil Nadu, more than 12,500 kilometres from the Oval Office, the trade moves in Washington are