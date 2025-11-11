Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Tsherin Sherpa's first solo show in India is a Himalayan dialogue

Tsherin Sherpa's first solo show in India is a Himalayan dialogue

The ancient thangka technique finds a contemporary idiom in the Nepalese artist's works that speak of heritage, identity, displacement

Tsherin Sherpa (Photo: AstaGuru)
premium

In his first India solo, Tsherin Sherpa bridges thangka and pop art — tracing Himalayan identity, memory, and migration through sacred-meets-secular visual lineages. (Photo: AstaGuru)

Veenu Sandhu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Tsherin Sherpa’s art, the world of centuries-old Tibetan thangka paintings finds contemporary – even ultra-contemporary – expression in a quest for identity that continually mutates. It is also an exploration of heritage and displacement, of people and traditions, over generations. Whether in the silence of the Himalayas or the chaos of California, both of which he calls home, Sherpa’s works draw a line that connects worlds, and people, through space and time. 
A selection of these works is on view till November 14 at the Institute of Contemporary Indian Art (ICIA) in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda art district. Titled “Lineages”,
Topics : art exhibition Indian artists Mumbai AstaGuru
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon