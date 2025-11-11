Tsherin Sherpa's first solo show in India is a Himalayan dialogue

In Tsherin Sherpa’s art, the world of centuries-old Tibetan thangka paintings finds contemporary – even ultra-contemporary – expression in a quest for identity that continually mutates. It is also an exploration of heritage and displacement, of people and traditions, over generations. Whether in the silence of the Himalayas or the chaos of California, both of which he calls home, Sherpa’s works draw a line that connects worlds, and people, through space and time.

A selection of these works is on view till November 14 at the Institute of Contemporary Indian Art (ICIA) in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda art district. Titled “Lineages”,