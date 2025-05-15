Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Turkish, Azeri tourism off India travel map; up to 260% drop in bookings

Indian tour operators are also seeing a drop in future bookings, by at least a fifth of what they would usually get at this time

Turkiye and Azerbaijan have long been popular among Indian travellers, with 300,000 tourists from India visiting Turkiye in 2024 — a 20 per cent increase from the previous year

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

Travel portals are seeing a sharp spike in cancellations of existing bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkiye — up to 260 per cent — alongside a drop in upcoming bookings, following the countries’ support for Pakistan amid the India-Pakistan conflict.
 
 A spokesperson for Cleartrip said, “Over the past week, Indian travellers have made their sentiments clear, with cancellations rising by 260 per cent. In solidarity with the nation and in the interest of standing together during this time, we urge everyone to defer all non-essential travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan.”
 
MakeMyTrip said bookings on its platform have fallen by 60 per
