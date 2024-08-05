Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Turn of the intern: Can India Inc absorb 10 million interns over 5 years?

Experts observe that the main challenge with the scheme lies in the absorption capacity of India Inc, rather than its financial impact on the companies' profit and loss accounts

job
Premium

Representative Picture

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Inc’s annual expenditure on corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects is more than sufficient to cover the cost of hiring and training 10 million interns over the next five years, according to this year’s Union Budget, presented on July 23. One of its proposals is that India’s 500 largest companies will be encouraged to hire 2 million interns a year for the next five years, with the option to use CSR funds to cover 10 per cent of the annual costs associated with these internships.

According to the Companies Act, 2013, companies are required to spend at least

Also Read

'Internship scheme a complicated solution to a complicated issue': Fin secy

10 mn youth to get internships at top companies over next 5 yrs: Mandaviya

Budget 2024: Centre announces paid internship scheme in top 500 companies

FM took leaf out of our Nyay Patra with its internship programme: Congress

Offers getting revoked weeks before start date: Tesla interns after layoffs

Topics : internships Employment job sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon