Television budgets fade, streaming holds firm, films steal spotlight

Asia's content spend to drop 2% to $15.8 billion in 2025 as streaming overtakes pay-TV: Media Partners Asia report

The other big finding is the focus, across markets, on artificial intelligence to rationalise costs and push up both the top line and the bottom line.

Vanita Kohli Khandekar Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

At $7 billion, South Korea will remain the biggest spender on programming across television (TV), films, and streaming in 2025. India comes a close second at $6.2 billion in a list of seven countries that also includes Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. However, overall, the money spent on shows, films, and other programming will go down by 2 per cent to $15.8 billion in 2025 in these markets. 
A large part of this decline comes from the fall in investment in TV. Streaming platforms, too, are pulling back on costly originals as they focus on profitability. That means
