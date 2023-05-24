Going 'Green': Uber gears up to add 25,000 electric vehicles to fleet

As part of the new push for electric mobility, Uber will add 25,000 electric cars to its fleet in the top seven cities by expanding its partnership with EV fleet partners like Lithium, Everest, and Moove. The global ride-hailing giant has also teamed up with Zypp Electric for 10,000 EV two-wheele

With Uber Green, passengers can choose to request an all-electric, zero-tailpipe emission vehicle, rather than an internal combustion engine (ICE) car. The service will be initially rolled out in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, starting in June. The company aims to become a ‘zero-emission’ platform by 2040. Uber Green is currently active in over 100 cities in 15 countries.