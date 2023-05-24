close

Going 'Green': Uber gears up to add 25,000 electric vehicles to fleet

Uber has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SDBI) to support drivers to purchase EVs and CNG vehicles

Sourabh Lele
Uber
Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia and Andrew Macdonald, Senior VP at Uber unveil Uber Green cab

Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday announced the launch of Uber Green in India – to allow users to book electric vehicle (EV) rides – along with multiple new partnerships for financing, access, and charging for a new fleet of electric cars and two-wheelers.
With Uber Green, passengers can choose to request an all-electric, zero-tailpipe emission vehicle, rather than an internal combustion engine (ICE) car. The service will be initially rolled out in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, starting in June. The company aims to become a ‘zero-emission’ platform by 2040. Uber Green is currently active in over 100 cities in 15 countries.
As part of the new push for electric mobility, Uber will add 25,000 electric cars to its fleet in the top seven cities by expanding its partnership with EV fleet partners like Lithium, Everest, and Moove. The global ride-hailing giant has also teamed up with Zypp Electric for 10,000 EV two-wheele
Uber India green power

First Published: May 24 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

