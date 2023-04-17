Udaan aims to onboard about 100 miller partners per quarter. Currently, it works with over 500 miller partners supplying over 10,000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) to retailers and kirana owners.

As a part of this, the Bengaluru-based firm is planning to double the number of millers that supply staples like pulses, grains, wheat, rice and oil, on the platform in the next 12-15 months. This would be on the back of quarter-on-quarter growth of over 45 per cent in the staples business. The total staples shipped by the platform in the January-March quarter were more than 1.95 lakh tonnes.