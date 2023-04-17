India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform Udaan has formed a strategy to strengthen its leadership in the grocery business across tier-II and III cities and towns.
As a part of this, the Bengaluru-based firm is planning to double the number of millers that supply staples like pulses, grains, wheat, rice and oil, on the platform in the next 12-15 months. This would be on the back of quarter-on-quarter growth of over 45 per cent in the staples business. The total staples shipped by the platform in the January-March quarter were more than 1.95 lakh tonnes.
Udaan aims to onboard about 100 miller partners per quarter. Currently, it works with over 500 miller partners supplying over 10,000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) to retailers and kirana owners.
