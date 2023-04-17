close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Udaan forms strategy to strengthen its staples business across Bharat

Following high growth, B2B e-commerce platform plans to double miller count in the next 12-15 months

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Udaan
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform Udaan has formed a strategy to strengthen its leadership in the grocery business across tier-II and III cities and towns.
As a part of this, the Bengaluru-based firm is planning to double the number of millers that supply staples like pulses, grains, wheat, rice and oil, on the platform in the next 12-15 months. This would be on the back of quarter-on-quarter growth of over 45 per cent in the staples business. The total staples shipped by the platform in the January-March quarter were more than 1.95 lakh tonnes.
Udaan aims to onboard about 100 miller partners per quarter. Currently, it works with over 500 miller partners supplying over 10,000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) to retailers and kirana owners.
Or

Also Read

On Udaan network, local mobile accessory brands take wings in 'Bharat'

350 employees in Udaan to get pink slip in pursuit of profitability

Udaan, Ola and Oyo see highest senior executive exits in 2022: Data

This SME shipping company's stock is up more than 2,900% over issue price

Udaan raises $120 mn amid funding winter; plans IPO in 12-18 months

After a Covid hiatus, West Bengal feels the infotech buzz again

Healthcare and Pharma Preview: India biz to drive sector in Q4

Appeal by firm can be heard even without certified copy of order: HC

Supported by PLI, export of electronic products overtake garment exports

PLI for smartphone manufacturing: Foxconn, Wistron, Dixon lead the pack

Topics : ecommerce firms | India ecommerce market | B2B startups

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon