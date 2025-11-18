UIDAI to launch new app to allow for QR-code-based offline verification

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will soon launch a new mobile-based application to enable smooth verification of the identity of users through quick-response (QR) codes, the agency’s chief executive officer Bhuvnesh Kumar said.

The new app, currently in the beta-testing phase, will phase out the use of photocopies and other digital copies of Aadhaar used till date for offline verification of an Aadhaar card holder’s identity, UIDAI officials said during a webinar to explain the features.

“With this new app, the verifier and the user will be able to exchange details but only with the consent of the