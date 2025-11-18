Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UIDAI to launch new app to allow for QR-code-based offline verification

UIDAI to launch new app to allow for QR-code-based offline verification

UIDAI will launch a mobile app for consent-based Aadhaar verification via QR codes, ending the use of photocopies and allowing users to share only required details under the DPDP Act

The new app, currently in the beta-testing phase, will phase out the use of photocopies and other digital copies of Aadhaar used till date for offline verification of an Aadhaar card holder’s identity | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will soon launch a new mobile-based application to enable smooth verification of the identity of users through quick-response (QR) codes, the agency’s chief executive officer Bhuvnesh Kumar said.
 
The new app, currently in the beta-testing phase, will phase out the use of photocopies and other digital copies of Aadhaar used till date for offline verification of an Aadhaar card holder’s identity, UIDAI officials said during a webinar to explain the features.
 
“With this new app, the verifier and the user will be able to exchange details but only with the consent of the
