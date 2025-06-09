Unbranded FMCG driving consumption in urban areas, says Kantar report

Urban consumption of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in FY25 was driven by unbranded products, with rising digital advertising shifting perceptions for urban consumers, market researcher Kantar said in its FMCG Pulse report.

Improving indicators of economic activity in the country, like slowing food inflation, GDP acceleration, and increasing consumer confidence index, are yet to fully have an impact on the consumer goods sector, especially on FMCG, the market researcher said.

"Growth for the period of Moving Annual Total March 2025 (FY25) slowed down to 4.2 per cent from 6.6 per cent in FY24," the report said.

Additionally, FMCG purchased in