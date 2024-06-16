Business Standard
MHI draws up three proposals for FAME-III scheme budget firepower

Proposals range from Rs 12.6K-30K cr but FinMin reluctant to allocate more than Rs 10K cr

FAME was launched in 2015 with an initial outlay of about Rs 900 crore, which was bumped up to around Rs 10,000 crore for the second phase in 2019. FAME 2.0 ended this March.

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has come up with three proposals for the third iteration of the flagship government scheme to push electric vehicle adoption, according to people in the know.

The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) 3.0 is likely to be announced in the Union Budget 2024.
 
One of the proposals includes plans to incorporate vehicles powered by alternative sources such as hydrogen and biofuels, according to a senior government official.

Money matters
 
The three proposals are likely to have a budget of Rs 12,600 crore to over Rs 30,000 crore, sources told Business Standard.
The
First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

