Union Budget 2025-26: Ships likely to be granted infrastructure status

The central government is likely to grant one of the most significant and long-standing policy asks from the maritime industry — infrastructure status to ships as part of the harmonised list of infrastructure sectors — and may consider announcing it in the upcoming Budget, sources aware of the developments said.

Inclusion in the harmonised master list of infrastructure sectors will allow developers in the sector access to infrastructure lending at easier terms with enhanced limits, to larger amounts of funds as External Commercial Borrowings (ECB), and to longer tenor funds from insurance companies and pension funds. It will also make