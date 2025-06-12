UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

The Uttar Pradesh government recently acquired nearly 18,000 acres of land in the Jhansi district, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop a Noida-like industrial enclave in the Bundelkhand region.

The nodal agency, Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), is planning to acquire a total of 65,000 acres spanning 33 revenue villages in Jhansi for the same.

Jhansi is also among the six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC). The other five nodes are Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot districts.

These two flagship projects are aimed at catalysing the ambitious $1 trillion economy vision of the