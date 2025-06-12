Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

Jhansi is also among the six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC). The other five nodes are Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot districts

Highways: UP’s path to become first $1 trn state
premium

These two flagship projects are aimed at catalysing the ambitious $1 trillion economy vision of the Yogi Adityanath-led government. | File Image

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government recently acquired nearly 18,000 acres of land in the Jhansi district, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop a Noida-like industrial enclave in the Bundelkhand region. 
 
The nodal agency, Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), is planning to acquire a total of 65,000 acres spanning 33 revenue villages in Jhansi for the same.
 
Jhansi is also among the six nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC). The other five nodes are Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot districts. 
 
These two flagship projects are aimed at catalysing the ambitious $1 trillion economy vision of the
Topics : Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Bundelkhand Defence Corridor
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon