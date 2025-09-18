UP govt injects ₹140 crore to boost startups, innovation ecosystem

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has injected financial support of almost ₹140 crore to promote the startup ecosystem and support innovation.

With more than 17,000 startups, UP is among the leading states in terms of the highest number of active startups in India.

The state has set up a network of 72 incubators and seven centres of excellence (CoE) to catalyse startups, promote business culture and generate jobs for the youth.

The startups have been contributing immensely in domains such as healthcare, agriculture, biotechnology, UP Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has said, stressing for the youth to become job creators,