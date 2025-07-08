Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / UP govt to acquire 13,240 acres for industrial clusters near expressways

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed expressways the backbone of the state's economic growth and job creation, while pitching UP as a preferred investment destination

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
UP is also promoting both horizontal and vertical expansion of units through the flatted factory concept to maximise space. (Photo: PTI)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh will acquire more than 13,240 acres along expressways for industrial clusters, in a bid to achieve its $1 trillion economy goal.
 
The land will be earmarked for industrial and logistics hubs in the vicinity of five expressways: Bundelkhand, Ganga (under construction), Gorakhpur Link, Agra-Lucknow, and Purvanchal Expressway.  The proposed Industrial Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLCs) would be developed on both sides of these corridors. The state plans 27 industrial nodes across the 13,240 acres.
 
“So far, the government has acquired almost 9,800 acres of the total 13,240 acres, while acquisition for the remaining parcels is fast underway,” a
Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government UP government UP investments
