UP govt to invest Rs 8,000 crore in Agra, Kanpur leather footwear parks

Uttar Pradesh is set to invest ~8,000 crore in two major leather footwear parks coming up in Agra and Kanpur, aiming to modernise the sector and ramp up exports.

The parks, covering a combined 300 acres, will be developed with support from the central government. According to senior officials, land has already been identified for the projects.

“These parks will drive growth in the leather industry and significantly boost exports from UP,” said a senior state official.

Agra and Kanpur already host a large concentration of leather and leather goods units, primarily in the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME)