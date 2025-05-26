Monday, May 26, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / UP govt to invest Rs 8,000 crore in Agra, Kanpur leather footwear parks

UP govt to invest Rs 8,000 crore in Agra, Kanpur leather footwear parks

The parks, covering a combined 300 acres, will be developed with support from the central government. According to senior officials, land has already been identified for the projects

Available for Rs 4,800, Royal Enfield's Huntsman Leather Boots are typically designed for rough wear and would suit those with an affinity for adventure
Premium

The initiative also seeks to attract domestic and international investors across the leather value chain. | File Image

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh is set to invest ~8,000 crore in two major leather footwear parks coming up in Agra and Kanpur, aiming to modernise the sector and ramp up exports.
 
The parks, covering a combined 300 acres, will be developed with support from the central government. According to senior officials, land has already been identified for the projects.
 
“These parks will drive growth in the leather industry and significantly boost exports from UP,” said a senior state official.
 
Agra and Kanpur already host a large concentration of leather and leather goods units, primarily in the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME)
Topics : Uttar Pradesh government UP leather industry Agra Kanpur

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon