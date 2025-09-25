Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP aggregates 100,000 acre industrial land bank under $1-trillion roadmap

Uttar Pradesh has created a 100,000-acre industrial land bank, aims for Rs 3 trillion manufacturing investments in FY26, and is promoting MSMEs through UPITS 2025

The state has also asked banks and financial institutions to increase credit flow in the UP market to capitalise on its large consumer base.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To boost its $1-trillion economy roadmap, the Uttar Pradesh government has aggregated an industrial land bank of 100,000 acres across the state.
 
The land has been assembled mainly by leading industrial development authorities, including the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA).
 
While some land is already available for allotment to industry, part of the inventory is in different stages of being equipped with essential infrastructure such as roads, power and drainage, said Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary (ACS), MSME & Export Promotion and Infrastructure & Industrial Development, in
