Upcoming railway line will help Central India's economy: Chhattisgarh CM

A fourth railway line between Gondia in Maharashtra and Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh will give “new energy” to Central India’s economy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday approved four railway projects worth Rs 24,634 crore, including the Rs 2,223 crore Gondia-Dongargarh line. The 84-km long line through Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh and Gondia is targeted to be completed in five years. As many as 138 major and minor bridges and a tunnel will be constructed.

“On completion of the project, additional freight traffic of approximately 30.6 million tonnes per