India not part of US-led nine-nation semicon supply chain coalition

The United States (US) has announced a new nine-member coalition of countries that play a vital role in the global semiconductor supply chain ecosystem.

The strategic initiative, aimed at building a “secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain — from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics”, has Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia as its members, the US Department of State said in a press release. The participating countries are collectively called the Pax Silica.

“Together, these countries are home to