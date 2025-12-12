Friday, December 12, 2025 | 10:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India not part of US-led nine-nation semicon supply chain coalition

India not part of US-led nine-nation semicon supply chain coalition

The US has launched Pax Silica, a nine-member coalition to secure the semiconductor supply chain from minerals to AI infrastructure. India, building its chip ecosystem, has been left out

semiconductor, chip
premium

Interestingly, India, which is also building an indigenous semiconductor supply chain ecosystem from scratch, has been left out of this alliance. The country is home to a large chunk of the global semiconductor chip design ecosystem.

Aashish Aryan
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States (US) has announced a new nine-member coalition of countries that play a vital role in the global semiconductor supply chain ecosystem.
 
The strategic initiative, aimed at building a “secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain — from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics”, has Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia as its members, the US Department of State said in a press release. The participating countries are collectively called the Pax Silica.
 
“Together, these countries are home to
Topics : Industry News semiconductor India US
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon